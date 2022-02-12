FIL Ltd Sells 177,805 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,805 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.10% of Kellogg worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

