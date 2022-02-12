FIL Ltd Sells 579,459 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579,459 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.33% of Vipshop worth $25,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 102.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 146,617 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 94.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,543 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Vipshop by 18.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 667,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $25,341,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $400,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

VIPS stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

