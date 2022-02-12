Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Shares Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Pi Financial increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.02.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total value of C$33,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at C$981,704.

Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

