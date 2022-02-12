Financial Comparison: Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Cardax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Cardax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$20.35 million N/A N/A Cardax $540,000.00 1.22 -$5.06 million ($7.07) -0.11

Cardax has higher revenue and earnings than Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Cardax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -30.66% -27.68% Cardax N/A N/A N/A

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease. The company was founded on May 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

