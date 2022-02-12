Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FINGF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of FINGF opened at $29.55 on Thursday. Finning International has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

