First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE FAF opened at $70.37 on Friday. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First American Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 126.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.
About First American Financial
First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.
