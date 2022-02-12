First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report sales of $28.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.50 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $28.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $116.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $128.80 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

FBIZ stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. 15,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $282.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

