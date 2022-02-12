First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Increased to C$20.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FCXXF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of FCXXF stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

