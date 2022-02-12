First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,249 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 66,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,128 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,356,000. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

