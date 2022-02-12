First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.190 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.02.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.