First Manhattan Co. Acquires 10,150 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $10.51 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ACVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $247,650.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172 over the last three months.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

