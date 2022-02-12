First Manhattan Co. Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,023.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 in the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $638.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

