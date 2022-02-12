First Manhattan Co. Buys 800 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

NYSE:SKT opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -346.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

