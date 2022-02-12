First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NYSE:STOR opened at $30.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

