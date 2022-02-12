First Manhattan Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 147.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.37 and a 200 day moving average of $279.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.78 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

