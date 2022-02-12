First Manhattan Co. Purchases 814 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,914,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after buying an additional 5,826,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after buying an additional 1,450,111 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,742,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 774,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,929,000 after purchasing an additional 410,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70.

