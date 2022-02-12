First Manhattan Co. Sells 2,292 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Omnicom Group by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

OMC opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

