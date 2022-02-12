First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.85

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$37.85 and last traded at C$37.69, with a volume of 344399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.05.

FM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.67.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.77 billion and a PE ratio of 32.77.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.