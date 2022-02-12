First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, an increase of 312.1% from the January 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:IFV traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 120,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

