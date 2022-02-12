First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, an increase of 312.1% from the January 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
NASDAQ:IFV traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $25.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.