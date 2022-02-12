First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Down 94.4% in January

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FJP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $56.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.687 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
