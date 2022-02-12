First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 4,353.3% in January

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 4,353.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

FYT stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

