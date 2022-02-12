FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Holdings Inc. is an operator of pawn stores and a provider of technology-driven point-of-sale payment solutions. FirstCash Holdings Inc., formerly known as FirstCash Inc., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FCFS. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

