FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

NYSE FE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,062,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,723. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.