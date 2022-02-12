FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Purchases 142 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($203.54).
Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 152 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($203.49).
FGP opened at GBX 105 ($1.42) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £784.07 million and a PE ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 72.05 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.70 ($1.50).
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.