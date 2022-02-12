FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Purchases 142 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($203.54).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 152 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($203.49).

FGP opened at GBX 105 ($1.42) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £784.07 million and a PE ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 72.05 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.70 ($1.50).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.45) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.27) to GBX 103 ($1.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.45) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.56) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.54) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 99.86 ($1.35).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

