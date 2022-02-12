FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.90.

FLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.82.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $246.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after acquiring an additional 163,153 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,777 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

