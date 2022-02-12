FLETA Market Capitalization Reaches $67.44 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. FLETA has a total market cap of $67.44 million and $6.52 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00037808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00104297 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.