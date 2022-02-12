FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.36 and last traded at $43.56. 2,204,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,863,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUNR. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

