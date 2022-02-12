Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Trading Down 6.7%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $35.10. 1,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03.

Get Flow Traders alerts:

Flow Traders Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLTDF)

Flow Traders NV engages in the provision of liquidity in exchange traded products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Americas, and Asia. The Europe segment includes Netherlands, United Kingdom, Italy, and Romania. The Americas segment focuses on the United States of America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.