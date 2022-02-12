Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.660-$4.695 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 2,075,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

