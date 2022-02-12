Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.16. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). Analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

