Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

FLDM opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $300.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 477.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

