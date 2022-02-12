FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

FMC (NYSE:FMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

Shares of FMC opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.22. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in FMC by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in FMC by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

