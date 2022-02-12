Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $262,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,689 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 360.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,860,000 after buying an additional 1,091,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,428,000 after buying an additional 781,545 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 107.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,165,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,484,000 after buying an additional 603,398 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,634,000 after buying an additional 440,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $89.59.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
