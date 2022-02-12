Font Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Font has a total market capitalization of $315,547.35 and approximately $23,438.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Font has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Font coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00037833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00104693 BTC.

About Font

Font (FONT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

