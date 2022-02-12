Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the January 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FOUN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.99. 30,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,659. Founder SPAC has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Founder SPAC is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC is based in Houston, Texas.

