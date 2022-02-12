FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 124647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FOX by 98.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of FOX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,315.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

