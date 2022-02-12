FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Shares Down 3%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 249,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 303,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a current ratio of 68.64, a quick ratio of 65.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$143.08 million and a P/E ratio of -39.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.52.

Get FPX Nickel alerts:

About FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.