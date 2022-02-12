Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $842.45 Million

Brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post sales of $842.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $875.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $787.16 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $496.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,168. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 635.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

