Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 498 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of argenx worth $40,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in argenx by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 45.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 409.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on argenx from €340.00 ($390.80) to €350.00 ($402.30) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.26.

ARGX opened at $285.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.10. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $378.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.00 and a 200 day moving average of $306.63.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.