Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.19% of Cytokinetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after buying an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after buying an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $26,999,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $13,938,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $1,196,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,364 shares of company stock worth $3,459,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $40.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.