Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.32% of First Solar worth $32,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth $114,838,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $71,843,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after buying an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of First Solar by 120.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after buying an additional 566,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.58.

First Solar stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.99. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

