Franklin Resources Inc. Has $40.16 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Paychex worth $40,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 75.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

