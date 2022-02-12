Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Holdings Raised by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,611,000 after purchasing an additional 252,788 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEN. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.69%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

