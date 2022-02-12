Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,639 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of ManTech International worth $31,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,996,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,371,000 after acquiring an additional 68,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANT stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.78.

MANT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

