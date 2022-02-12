Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 8,122 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 356,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $34,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $53,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NVO stock opened at $98.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

