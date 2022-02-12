Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Franklin Street Properties worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 100.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth $82,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSP shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

