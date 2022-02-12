Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.92) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($80.46) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.98) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($86.21) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($85.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.04 ($77.06).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €57.70 ($66.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.84. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €52.06 ($59.84) and a 1-year high of €71.14 ($81.77). The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.85.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

