Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.20. Freshworks has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

