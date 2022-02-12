Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $40.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRSH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

