Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.23)-$(0.19) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $486.5-495.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.74 million.Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.190 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FRSH traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $18.41. 4,637,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,679. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $4,412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,835,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

